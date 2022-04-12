Garda investigate suspected arson incident outside Limerick café

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a number of rubbish bins were deliberately set on fire in Limerick city centre.

According to gardai, the incident happened outside a café at Denmark Street at around 1.45am last Thursday.

"The rubbish caught fire very quickly and threatened to spread and engulf the Café itself. Fortunately the fire brigade personnel were contacted and they arrived at the Café within a few minutes," said Garda John Finnerty.

A number of units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Limerick fire station attended the scene and fire was quickly brought under control and put out.

While serious damage was avoided, some smoke damage was caused to the exterior of the building as a result of the fire .

Gardai at Henry Street station are investigating and they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. "Should you have any information, please contact them at (061) 212400, said Garda Finnerty.

Nobody was injured as a result of last week's fire.