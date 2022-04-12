Search

12 Apr 2022

Garda investigate suspected arson incident outside Limerick café

Garda investigate suspected arson incident outside Limerick café

The incident happened in the early hours of last Thursday

Reporter:

David Hurley

12 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a number of rubbish bins were deliberately set on fire in Limerick city centre.

According to gardai, the incident happened outside a café at Denmark Street at around 1.45am last Thursday.

"The rubbish caught fire very quickly and threatened to spread and engulf the Café itself. Fortunately the fire brigade personnel were contacted and they arrived at the Café within a few minutes," said Garda John Finnerty. 

A number of units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Limerick fire station attended the scene and fire was quickly brought under control and put out.

Man attacked and robbed on popular Limerick walkway

While serious damage was avoided, some smoke damage was caused to the exterior of the building as a result of the fire .

Gardai at Henry Street station are investigating and they are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. "Should you have any information, please contact them at (061) 212400, said Garda Finnerty.

Nobody was injured as a result of last week's fire.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media