13 Apr 2022

Limerick school named Healthy Heroes School of the Month

Teacher Anne Marie Ryan with first and second class students from Scoil Fhionáin, Kilfinnane PIC: Liam Burke/Press 22

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

13 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK school has been named Healthy Heroes School of the Month for March 2022.

Scoil Fhionáin in Kilfinane has been given the title thanks to the students’ efforts in promoting healthy eating.

Hundreds of primary schools across Ireland are participating in the Healthy Heroes initiative from the Irish Bread Bakers’ Association and Bord Bia, which aims to educate children on nutrition and how to improve their lunchtime habits.

The Healthy Heroes Lunch Club gives children the opportunity to foster valuable leadership, teamwork and communication skills, all while learning to change their eating habits for the better.

Now running in its ninth year, the successful programme allows both pupils and teachers to learn all about lunchtime nutrition, helping to boost children’s activity levels, all whilst having lots of fun in a non-competitive environment.

Limerick School of Music celebrates 60 years of being instrumental in local education

Commenting on her school’s involvement in the programme, teacher Aisling Ahern says: "The Healthy Heroes Lunch Club is an inclusive programme that encourages healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle amongst our students.

"The biggest change I have noticed in our pupils is that the programme really encourages a collaborative environment, which is especially great for those children who may otherwise usually prefer to observe and not get involved.

"The children have learned brilliant food facts and have taken on leadership roles which promotes confidence, which in turn makes the children very proud of themselves."

For more information on how schools can get involved in the Healthy Heroes Lunch Club, visit Irishbread.ie or email info@healthyheroes.ie.

