13 Apr 2022

Minister pays visit to Ukrainian refugee centre in Limerick

Minister pays visit to Ukrainian refugee centre in Limerick

Childrens Minister Roderic O'Gorman with Brian Leddin, Kieran O'Donnell, centre manager Linda Ledger and Jamie Daly

Nick Rabbitts

13 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

A NEW CENTRE for Ukrainian refugees in Limerick has received a ministerial visit.

Roderic O'Gorman, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth, was in Kileely on the city's northside last night to visit St Lelia's, which is housing up to 75 refugees who have fled their country's war with Russia.

The former primary school, which was taken over by St Munchin's upon its closure in 2015, has been converted into a home from home for Limerick's newest residents.

Limerick has welcomed ‘at least’ 567 refugees fleeing Ukraine

During his trip to Limerick, Mr O'Gorman also visited the Northside Family Resource Centre, the migrant charity Doras's offices in O'Connell Street, and the King's Island creche in St Mary's Park.

Earlier today, the Ukrainian refugees enjoyed an impromptu outdoor gig from Music Generation.

