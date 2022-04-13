Visiting restrictions eased at University Hospital Limerick

THE UL Hospitals group has confirmed that visiting restrictions to inpatient wards at University Hospital Limerick have been lifted.

With limited exceptions, the restrictions were introduced several weeks ago in response to a surge in community transmission of Covid-19 and a high number or cases at the hospital.

While visits are permitted again, a system of one visitor per patients is in effect and all visits must be booked in advance through an online portal - click here.

A spokesperson for UL Hospitals said: "Visiting hours at UHL are from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm every day, and ward staff will assist with any queries about the booking system. Visitors will have to wear a face mask, which are available at the hospital entrance, and observe hand hygiene."

Anyone who is feeling unwell is asked not to visit the hospital.

Members of the public are being advised that visiting restrictions remain in place for the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit and the Acute Medical Assessment Unit.