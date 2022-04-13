In Pictures: Joyous scenes in Limerick village as new community park is officially opened

THERE were joyous scenes in Dromcollogher when the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys officially opened the new community park in the village.
While the project received some government funding, €55,000 was raised by the local community to ensure the project would come to fruition.
.@HHumphreysFG has officially opened the Dromcollogher Community Park and Walking Trail during a visit to west Limerick. See further coverage at https://t.co/dvZaT8odRj and in print | @brendangleeso11 pic.twitter.com/njgPzliubj— Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) April 8, 2022
The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler also attended the official opening ceremony during which a commemorative plaque was unveiled.
