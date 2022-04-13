Search

14 Apr 2022

Vigil to be held in Limerick for murdered Sligo men

Vigil to be held in Limerick for murdered Sligo men

Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

13 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A VIGIL has been organised in Limerick for two men who were murdered in their homes in Sligo.

Limerick Pride are holding the vigil in memory of Michael Snee, age 59, and Aidan Moffitt, age 42 who were killed in their own homes. 

On Monday, the body of Mr Moffitt was found at his home in Carton Heights, Sligo. He had been the subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.

Yesterday, Gardaí discovered the body of Mr Snee who had also been subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.

Limerick gardai to mount 'full' road safety operation this Easter


 
Two separate murder investigations have been launched in to the deaths of the men. 

A man in his 20s has been arrested for murder, he remains in custody, detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai are currently investigating as to whether there is any hate related motive to these murders.
 
Limerick Pride have called on people to show their solidarity in light of the recent attacks. 
 
The vigil will take place on Monday, April 18 at 6pm in Arthur's Quay Park.

