Takeaway in Limerick village closed due to 'extensive rodent activity'

THE Food Safety Authority of Ireland has revealed the reasons why a takeaway in a Limerick village was ordered to close last month.

As previously reported, a closure order was served on the operators of OPTP Eatery Limited at the Cross, Knocklong at the beginning of March following a HSE inspection.

The premises was ordered to close on March 4 and the FSAI has confirmed the closure order, under the FSAI Act 1998, was lifted a week later on March 11.

According to documents, just published, the HSE inspector ordered the closure due to the "grave and immediate danger to public health".

In their report, the inspector states the procedures "to control pests" were inadequate and that there was "evidence of extensive rodent activity" in a potato chipping area at the rear of the premises.

The HSE inspector also noted the presence of rat droppings and evidence that loose potato chippings on the floor had been 'gnawed' by rodents.

OPTP Eatery Limited was one of four food premises, across the country, which were ordered to close last month.

Commenting on the publication of the latest reports, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, said.

“It is simply not good enough that there continues to be such grave and serious disregard of basic food safety procedures. The Enforcement Orders in March show that some businesses are failing to comply with safe food practices that are in place to protect consumers’ health. In particular, several of the closure orders reference significant rodent infestations. This is not acceptable in any food business at any time, as it poses a serious risk to public health."

Dr Byrne added: "Food businesses need to ensure that they have a strong food safety culture, including correct food safety management procedures in place to ensure pest control and best hygiene practice at all times. Consumers have a right to safe food.”