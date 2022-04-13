Over 50,000 passengers expected through Shannon Airport over Easter

SHANNON Airport are expecting a busy Easter season as they prepare to welcome over 50,000 passengers through their doors.

The Canary Islands, Spanish coastal resorts and Malta are among the most popular sunshine destinations this Easter for passengers in search of sunshine.

This year's expected passenger numbers for Easter are an 86% return over the same period in 2019.

Similar to passenger traffic at Shannon over St Patrick’s holiday period, Easter traffic will see the largest number of passengers for that period in over three years.

The airport recently launched its Summer 2022 schedule which offers 26 destinations in 11 countries, with 108 weekly frequencies to the US, UK and Europe.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine said: "Traditionally the Easter break kick-starts the summer season to our popular destinations such as London, New York, Boston, Alicante, Barcelona, Palma Mallorca, and our latest service to Malta.

"This year, the Easter break is even more special for a lot of our passengers, as they jet off on a well-deserved holiday, some for the first time since the easing of travel restrictions.

"It is fantastic to see families and friends excitedly travelling overseas for a sun or city break, or to finally visit loved ones."

Ms Considine continued: "We have worked hard to bring these services to our passengers and are focused on rebuilding and further growing our connectivity, broadening the options available for our passengers.

"Facilities such as our US Preclearance and the airport sensory room, along with the short distance from our car parks to the terminal building, compliments our latest investment in high tech security screening, and ensures the journey through Shannon Airport is as easy and hassle free as possible."