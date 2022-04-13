Search

BREAKING: Boil Water Notice in place for major public supply in County Limerick

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

A Boil Water Notice is in place on the Rathkeale Public Water Supply

THOUSANDS of households in west Limerick are being advised to boil their water before consuming it.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council,  says the Boil Water Notice is being put in place for those supplied by the Rathkeale Public Water Supply. 

"Irish Water has become aware that the water supply served by the Rathkeale Public Water Supply is potentially unsafe to drink due to inadequate disinfection," said a spokesperson who confirmed the HSE has been consulted about the matter.

The Boil Water Notice applies to all consumers supplied by the Rathkeale Public Water Supply including areas in Newcastle West supplied along the N21 and the Ardagh area.

"As public health is our number one priority, we cannot take any chances with our disinfection processes. We were alerted to high turbidity at the treatment plant this afternoon following and as a result could not guarantee the disinfection process was not affected. We will monitor the supply and lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so and in consultation with the HSE. We thank the community for their cooperation and patience," commented Duane O'Brien of Irish Water.

An exact list of affected areas and a map will be made available as soon as possible.

It's not known, at this stage, if the Boil Water Notice will be lifted before the bank holiday weekend.

