14 Apr 2022

Weather in Limerick: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

14 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

IT WILL be cloudy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain and drizzle will be persistent at times in the west and southwest of the province but more patchy elsewhere with occasional dry periods. Top temperatures of 11 to 13 Celsius moderate south to southeast winds, which will be fresh at times near the southwest coast.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent for a time in the west, southwest and north, but more patchy elsewhere. Mild with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Good Friday will bring a good deal of cloud with some scattered outbreaks of mostly light rain but a lot of dry weather overall. Some bright or sunny intervals will develop in parts too after a dull start. Mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest on exposed coasts, with light or moderate south to southeasterly breezes.

Saturday will bring a lot of cloud with some outbreaks of rain which could be persistent near the west coast. Some parts of the east and southeast may stay drier. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate or fresh southerly breezes, easing later.

