Over 250 vie  for just seven homes in Limerick estate

OVER 250 people have already registered online to be the lucky owner of one of seven new homes in a popular development.

The dramatic rise in the cost of living hasn’t dampened interest in the latest phase of Sli na Manach in Mungret.

“There is huge demand,” said Méabh Tobin, of O’Connor Murphy who are the property agents for the Dwellings Ltd development.

They will be officially launching seven three-bedroom mid-terrace and end of terrace homes in Tobar Phádraig, Sli na Manach on April 25.

Prices start from €332,000. O’Connor Murphy are currently accepting registrations of interest.

“We have just over 250 people registered for the upcoming launch and the numbers are climbing. Some of the interested parties have been on our database for months. The showhouse is available by appointment,” Ms Tobin told the Leader.

However, the days of eager buyers sleeping in their cars for days to ensure they are first in the queue are over. “At the moment they can register their interest and be approved. Then, on Tuesday May 10, at 10am we will open the booking window.

All the properties listed will be available to book on PropertyLinks.ie at the same time, so the user can click into their preferred property number, for example and reserve number 11. If number 11 is booked, they can go into number 12 and book number 12,” explained Ms Tobin.

She said this system is a fair playing field for everybody. “It’s not a case of holding a house aside for one person or somebody gets out there first and somebody else is stuck in traffic. The booking system opens at the same time for everyone,” said Ms Tobin.

Of those that have registered their interest thus far, she says that 80% are first-time buyers.

“There are some people who want to downsize and there are some cash buyers but it’s mainly young couples who want to buy their first home. Sli na Manach is an incredibly popular place to live. All homes are BER A2 and Mungret strikes the perfect contrast between urban and rural living,” said Ms Tobin.

When completed by Dwellings Ltd there will be 31 homes comprising three and four bedroom houses as well as a number of spacious two bedroom apartments in Tobar Phádraig.

