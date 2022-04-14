Search

14 Apr 2022

Tiger Woods confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

Tiger Woods is set to participate in this summer's JP McManus Pro-Am | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leader reporter

14 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE ORGANISERS of the JP McManus Pro-Am have confirmed that Tiger Woods will participate in this summer's tournament at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

The 15-time Major champion, who returned to competitive golf at the Masters last weekend, has played in the three previous JP McManus Pro-Ams, the last in 2010.

This year's event, which was postponed in 2020, takes place on July 4 and July 5 at the 2027 Ryder Cup venue. 

Commenting on the announcement that Tiger Woods will travel to Adare in July, Pro-Am host JP McManus said: "Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament. His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us. We’d also like to sincerely thank all our players, the DP World Tour, volunteers, and ticket cap holders for their continued support of the event as we endeavour to raise vital funds for charities in the region.”  

WATCH: JP McManus and Tiger Woods reunite at Augusta National

In addition to Tiger Woods, other top golfers who have confirmed they will participate are Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Leona Maguire, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

A host of celebrity figures, including Mark Wahlberg and singer/songwriter Niall Horan, will also participate.

Separately, with just under three months to go to the Pro-Am, the organisers have announced a ticket tender for the sold-out event, with 100 tickets on offer at a minimum of €250 per ticket.  
 
Those wishing to submit a bid for a ticket or tickets, are asked to email tickets@jpmcmanusproam.com with their offer and contact details.

The highest bids will each receive the opportunity to purchase the tickets at the offer price they submitted. 

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990.  All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries. 

