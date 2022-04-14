Limerick roundabout blocked for 'most of the day' by broken down truck

Gardai have issued an update
LIMERICK motorists are warned of traffic delays at a busy roundabout due to a broken down truck
An Garda Siochana took to Twitter to say the southbound section of the Clarina roundabout on the N69 in Clarina is blocked due to a broken down truck.
"It is likely to be blocked for most of the day. Commuters are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route," reads the tweet.
Luckily, schools are off this week so traffic is much quieter on the roads. However, many planning to head to Kerry for the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend would be heading to the Kingdom via the Clarina roundabout.
Limerick Traffic: The Southbound Section of the Clarina Roundabout on the N69 in Clarina, Co. Limerick is blocked due to a broken down truck. It is likely to be blocked for most of the day. Commuters are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/OHy1pMJz0P— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 14, 2022
