Search

14 Apr 2022

Future plans outlined for Limerick's newest university in historic meeting

Future plans outlined for Limerick's newest university in historic meeting

The TUS governing body met for the first time to discuss the university's new strategic plan

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

14 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’S newest university marked a historic meeting as its governing body convened for the first time to discuss its new ambitious four-year strategic plan.

The Technological University of the Shannon’s (TUS) expanded governing body convened for the first time this week at the university’s Athlone campus.

The inaugural meeting follows its designation as Ireland’s first cross-regional university and third technological university on October 1, 2021.

Speaking at the meeting, TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane said TUS’s Governing Body would “guide, shape and define” the university’s “bright and ambitious” future.

“TUS is an agile and adaptable university, with the capabilities and talent to advance higher education in Ireland,” he stressed.

 The future focus, he said, is to respond to industrial needs, and, ultimately, strengthen the regions’ social, cultural and economic fabric.

Limerick gardai to mount 'full' road safety operation this Easter

Professor Cunnane stated that TUS has commenced the process of developing its new strategic plan, a four-year roadmap that will underpin its future direction and priorities.

International consultancy firm Mazars has been appointed to assist the technological university and its governing body in this endeavour.

TUS Governing Body Chair Josephine Feehily said the strategic plan for TUS includes “an ambitious yet achievable vision of what the university would look like in the years to come.”

“Tremendous work has gone on behind the scenes at all levels of the organisation since TUS was established over six months ago,” she said.

Ms Feehily referenced the detail of work entailed, from the integration of systems to the roll-out of the new brand.

“Now, our expanded Governing Body in place, we look forward to supporting and steering the development of TUS in the challenging but exciting journey ahead,” she added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media