Plea to 'socialise safely' this Easter as daily Covid-19 rise revealed

A TOTAL of 1,936 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced across the country overnight.

In addition, yesterday, some 2,259 people registered a positive antigenic test through the HSE's portal.

Across the State, some 904 patients are in hospital with Covid-19. Of these, 57 people are being treated at intensive card wards across Ireland.

In a release, the Department of Health has urged people to continue to follow public health advice to "socialise safely" across the Easter weekend, as well as maintaining the focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the impact of Covid-19.

It's asked people to meet up outdoors where possible.

Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved – please do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms.

Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 should self-isolate for seven days from date of onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, date of first positive test. Anyone exiting self-isolation at day seven should continue to adhere to other public health protective measures, the department said.