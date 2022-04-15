Search

15 Apr 2022

Limerick traders to say 'thank you' with live music in city tomorrow

The Downtown Dixieland Band will play in the city this weekend

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

SHOPPERS in Limerick city centre tomorrow will experience a musical extravaganza as the local traders association says 'thank you'.

Between 11.30am and 1.30pm, the traders and the local Vintners have come together to celebrate all that is good about Limerick. They hope to create a fun experience for both local and visitors, while at the same time, thanking their customers for their ongoing loyalty.

The chairperson of the Limerick City Centre Traders Association Caroline Long said: "It will be brilliant to see the street of Limerick alive and buzzing this Easter time. We had a fantastic reaction to the entertainment we had before Christmas, which saw increased footfall and spend and we are delighted to be able to do the same again this Saturday. There will also be a lot of visitors in town on Saturday for the European Cup Rugby Match in Thomond Park so this will really add to their experience of our city."

Local Vintners chair Paul Flannery added: "It’s fantastic to be associated with the Limerick City Centre Traders association in bringing entertainment and excitement to the streets of Limerick this Easter Saturday and looking forward to it being the start of many more to come.”

A number of musicians will be performing in the city, including the Downtown Dixieland Jazz Band, the Unity Gospel Choir, the Two Chords Stephano, Thick as Thieves, and many more.

Local butcher Paul Craughan said: "there will be great excitement in the city and we look forward to listening to local gospel choir and solo singers right outside our door."

Plea to 'socialise safely' this Easter as daily Covid-19 rise revealed

John Doyle from the Downtown Dixieland Jazz Band said: "We’ve done lots of gigs, but we get a great kick when we play in the City Centre and the interaction with the audience is always super with people dancing on the streets and really appreciating the live music."

