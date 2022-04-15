Search

15 Apr 2022

New operators at popular Limerick cafe

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AFTER a quarter of a century at the Hunt Museum cafe, local businesswoman Helen O'Donnell will formally step down this week.

And into the breach will step the Brambles cafe, with husband and wife team Ciaran and Maeve Reid appointed following a tender process by the Hunt Museum, with the support of Ms O'Donnell.

The pair started in 1988 opening their first outlet in the old Dundrum Shopping Centre.

They now operate  several locations throughout Ireland many of which are museums and visitor attractions ranging from the World Heritage Site at Newgrange to the Cliffs of Moher in Clare. 

The team will stay in place at the Hunt Museum cafe following the handover, which will take place on Monday, April 25.

Helen will finish up today, however, with a pop-up Green Onion cafe filling the week's break over Easter.

