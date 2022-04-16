Search

16 Apr 2022

Limerick school launched Buy-A-Brick fundraiser

Limerick school launched Buy-A-Brick fundraiser

John Kiely has lent his support to Oola National School’s Buy-A-Brick fundraiser

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

16 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

SINCE taking charge of the Limerick hurlers John Kiely has built one hell of a panel and management team.

So who better to launch Oola National School’s Buy-A-Brick fundraiser than the Galbally man.

Liam Guiney, principal, said the board of management and parents council were delighted to welcome the fellow principal to the school

“All proceeds will be used to fund plans for an extension to the school yard and to develop a sensory garden. This is a very exciting venture for the school and will be a great asset considering the school currently has no green space,” said Mr Guiney.

In Pictures: Joyous scenes in Limerick village as new community park is officially opened

Oola NS has been part of the Leaf project and is a Green School so they are looking forward to planting their collection of native Irish trees in the sensory garden.

The school has received Clár funding and will use this fundraiser to supplement the project.

Mr Guiney says the Buy-A-Brick initiative is in part, a legacy idea and offers families, past pupils and friends of Oola NS the chance to engrave their name in the history of the school.

The bricks cost €100 for a single brick and €180 for a double brick. The personalised message may include 24 characters on a single brick or 48 on a double brick. Donations are also welcome.

To buy a brick log onto the school website or, alternatively, contact the school by emailing office@oolans.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media