Search

16 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Investigation underway following fatal assault in Limerick city centre

BREAKING: Investigation underway following fatal assault in Limerick city centre

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

16 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A GARDA investigation is underway following a fatal assault in Limerick city centre on Good Friday night.

The alarm was raised at around 10.25pm and gardaí attended the scene of the incident at Parnell Street a short time later.

"A man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries. He was removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick to be treated before he later passed," said a garda spokesperson.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are investigating the man's death and they are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

"Any person who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas of Limerick last night, between 10pm and 10:40pm, who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available to gardaí," said a spokesperson.

Road users who were travelling in the area and who may have dash-cam footage are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media