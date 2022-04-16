In Pictures: Limerick students look to the future thanks to scholarship awards

LIMERICK senior hurling manager John Kiely has presented 30 students attending the Technology University of the Shannon scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The scholarships have been awared through the Leaders@TUS programme (previously Leaders@LIT) and the HEA’s 1916 Bursary.

The objective of both schemes is to support access to higher education for students who might otherwise struggle to remain in education.

More than 170 students have been assisted with scholarships to date with up to €2 million jointly invested in the schemes over the last 8 years.

Congratulating the latest scholarship recipients Professor Vincent Cunnane, president of TUS, said the programmes provide more than just support for the individual.

“For many people access to education depends on more than academic ability or a willingness to learn; it requires financial assistance and structural supports. These scholarships get to the heart of those requirements as they provide students with financial assistance, mentorships and work experience with a company who is invested in their future and that of their community," he said.

Prof Cunnane added: "The long-term benefit to the supporting companies, the community and indeed the local economy is the availability of highly employable, work ready graduates, who have already proven their determination to succeed."

Presenting the scholarships John Kiely paid tribute to each of the recipients. "I am honoured to be joining everyone at TUS for the Leaders@TUS Scholarships and 1916 Midwest Bursary Awards Ceremony to honour the recipients who have worked so hard. It is a special day for the recipients and their families and to be a part of it is a great privilege. They are the future and future is bright," he said.

Addressing the ceremony 1916 Bursary recipient Donna Hogan described how determination saw her overcame adversity to return to education later in life.

“With many barriers to cross, I made a commitment to myself to overcome addiction and my journey to return to education began with the Boxing Clever course, which is an addiction studies and health related fitness course. Following that I engaged in the SHEP Personal Development course and then Corpus Christi National School (Moyross) helped me to take the next step by empowering and supporting me to participate in the Access Course at TUS,” said Donna who is now a first year Community Development and Addiction Studies student at TUS.

Paul O'Heaney who received a Leaders@TUS scholarship said: “To be a scholarship recipient not only took the burden of payments away but thoroughly helped me progress with my studies and get the absolute best out of my day to day encounters in TUS. I will forever be thankful for the opportunities I have received during my studies in TUS and look forward to a bright future ahead.”

Speaking at the scholarship ceremony, Vice President for Student Education and Experience at TUS, Frances O’Connell commented: “The mission and vision of TUS is underscored by its values, which includes equity and inclusiveness, where we value and promote inclusiveness, equity of opportunity and respect for all students and staff, especially those from under-represented groups, such as ethnic minorities and persons with disabilities. Today is the manifestation of TUS actualising our mission and values in this ceremony.”

CEO of the Higher Education Authority, Dr Alan Wall, explained that the 1916 Bursary Fund is a key pillar underpinning the National Access Plan and in supporting students from a diversity of backgrounds to access, participate and succeed in higher education.

During the last eight years more than 40 companies in the Mid West contributed to the Leaders@TUS scholarship, with six new companies - FiserV, Panalok Ltd., Shannon Technical Services, Amneal, Pinergy and WP engine- adding their support this year.