No stroll in ‘The Park’ for Limerick hurlers as title defence kicks off on Leeside

FOUR years ago on a hot June evening in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh Limerick’s hurlers began a journey that supporters couldn’t even dream of.

In a pulsating encounter, 14-man Limerick, and minus Declan Hannon to injury, got a draw thanks to a last-minute Kyle Hayes point.

John Cregan, Limerick GAA chairman, said it is one of the greatest memories we all hold. Another thing we couldn’t imagine back then was Covid.

“I think you had close to 38,000 supporters in there that night. I don’t believe that figure has been surpassed since. It was a beautiful June summer’s evening and a fantastic atmosphere. The game went down to the wire. We got a vital point which really set us up and gave us the confidence to drive on,” said Mr Cregan.

Fast forward four years and Limerick return to Leeside having won three of the last four All-Ireland hurling finals. Throw in this Easter Sunday is at 4pm.

“We are really looking forward to it. I am sure it will be a fantastic occasion with all those thousands of loyal Limerick fans there joining in with the Cork fans – it promises to be a great occasion for Limerick GAA and for all of sporting Limerick.

“We’re looking forward to it. Hopefully it will be a classic and we might get the rub of the green again down there and come out with a result we desire so much. I am sure that the men, women and children will come out in their droves to be there for this game.” said Mr Cregan.

He’s not wrong as the public allocation of stand tickets sold out in jig time. Remaining stand tickets have been allocated to the Cork and Limerick County Boards to distribute through the club network. All Munster GAA games in 2022 are all-ticket and must be purchased in advance on Ticketmaster or at Centra / SuperValu stores.

Mr Cregan expects a crowd of around 40,000.

“Over the last couple of years – yes, we had half an attendance at last year’s All-Ireland hurling final – but there were thousands of supporters who were unable to attend due to the reduced capacity. This year, touch wood, so far, we’re back to full attendances.

“I think it will touch on 40,000 for different reasons – the momentum we have in Limerick for the last four years and for the momentum Cork have gathered over the last few months in particular and the fact people have been deprived of going to games over the last few years,” said Mr Cregan.

However, he warns this will be no stroll in ‘The Park’.

“It is always difficult to play Cork any place let alone going to Cork to play them in their back yard. We need to forget about the All-Ireland final, that is history, water under the bridge, it’s gone, it’s done, it’s dusted, this will be a whole new ball game. Cork have momentum - we saw that built up through the National League. They will be waiting for us and will come all guns blazing to upset our plan,” said Mr Cregan, who urges supporters to leave home in loads of time.

Match day parking is not available on site. Gardaí recommend people walk the 15 minutes to the ground from the city centre where possible or avail of public transport.

“Whatever time you have then you will have it in Cork or near the stadium or in the stadium and you can relax and enjoy the match day experience,” concluded Mr Cregan.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, gardai have appealed to match-goers to give themselves adequate time and to park legally in Cork city centre before walking to the stadium or using public transport.

There will no parking at Pairc Ui Chaoimh and road closures will be in place from 10am (at Ardfoyle/Park Avenue, Blackrock Road/Maryville, Monahan’s Road / Link Road) and from 1pm (at Boreenmanna Road/Churchyard Lane, Blackrock Road/Churchyard Lane, Boreenmanna Rd/ Crab Lane, Blackrock Rd/Crab Lane).

There will be restricted access onto Centre Park Road and Monahan Road prior to and after the match.

Given the expected crowd, gardai are appealing to supporters to be patient - particularly when leaving the stadium at full time.

See Leader sport for full coverage on the build-up to the big game which will be broadcast on the Sunday Game on RTÉ 2 televisions