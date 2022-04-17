Limerick shop which sold €250,000 winning Easter draw ticket revealed

A LUCKY Limerick Lotto player is €250,000 richer this Easter Sunday.

Lotto players in Limerick are being urged to check their tickets after one lucky player won the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize in the Easter Saturday draw.



The winning quick pick ticket was sold at the Centra store in the Woodview Shopping Centre in Moylish, Old Cratloe Road on the outskirts of Limerick city.



The winning numbers in last night’s (Saturday, January 29) Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 13, 14, 16, 27, 34, 35 and the bonus was 06.



A National Lottery spokesperson said the Limerick winner, who now has a ticket worth €250,000, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

"The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize," said the spokesperson.

"Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish language.

"In total more than €6 billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland," they continued.

