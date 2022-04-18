Limerick council puts out an open call for creative artists

LIMERICK City and County Council is looking for five artists, creatives or creative industry partners to work collaboratively with a local community to explore an aspect of decarbonisation that matters to them.

The council has put out this open call after securing funding from the Creative Climate Action Fund for a project known as Decarbonising Together.

Decarbonising is about reducing carbon (CO2) emissions resulting from human activity in order to combat climate change. It involves emitting less (e.g. by burning less fossil fuel) and absorbing more (e.g. by planting trees) carbon.

"The process of decarbonisation will change aspects of our day-to-day lives and can happen in a way that creates other benefits for communities including improved air and water quality, better health and wellbeing, more comfortable homes, lower noise levels and less waste.

"The changes in behaviour that can contribute to decarbonisation is what we plan to explore creatively through Decarbonising Together," said a council spokesperson.

Creative partners can come from a range of disciplines including:

Arts: music, performing and visual arts

Architecture, crafts, design: product, graphic and fashion design

Audio visual: film, TV productions, TV, video, radio and photography

IT: software and computer game development

Publishing and literature

Museums, galleries and libraries

Advertising and marketing

"Funding is available for artists and creative industry partners of €12,000 per artist. It is anticipated that the five outputs from the creative collaborations will use diverse skills in a range of creative mediums.

"The project will focus on learning and doing together, and will use Limerick’s Citizen Innovation Lab as a collaboration hub and a platform to empower communities to decarbonise Limerick by 2050, with citizen creativity placed at the core of the process.

"Successful participants can also access Fab Lab Limerick, a maker space and digital fabrication laboratory run by the School of Architecture at University of Limerick and co-located with the Citizen Innovation Lab on Sarsfield Street," said a council spokesperson.

For more details and applications forms please click here