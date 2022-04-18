Councillors want more finger signage on Limerick Greenway?

CALLS for improved signposting along the Limerick Greenway have been made, in an effort to increase visitor numbers arriving into local towns and villages.

The request was made by Cllr Francis Foley at a sitting of the Newcastle West Municipal District, who said that businesses need better signage to draw in people taking on the Greenway.

Acknowledging that the intricacies of the 40km trail are still a work in progress, he pinpointed signage at Abbeyfeale as lacking due to community councils having recently removed several signs.

“Businesses in these towns have to get the right signage to direct people up for their cup of coffee and into hotels and various places to eat,” Cllr Foley said.

Gordon Daly, Director of Community, Tourism and Culture, responsible for the Newcastle West Municipal District outlined that he felt there was already sufficient signage at Abbeyfeale.

He stated that there is already an information sign there that shows a map of the town centre.

Cllr Foley stressed that many people passing Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale along the Greenway are not local and do not know the area. There needs to be more finger posting signs, he said.

“I respectfully wouldn’t agree because I think there is adequate signage there. What we are seeing and being told is that people are going into the towns and villages,” Mr Daly responded.

Cllr Foley also noted that there was no public toilet along the route at Ardagh, while Cllr Galvin asked that seating be put in place along the Greenway from Abbeyfeale to Tullig Wood.

In response, the council said that full seating will be placed along the Limerick Greenway in the coming months.

Cllr Galvin, the cathaoirleach of the municipal district, concluded the discussion by asking that local authority staff to look into the possibility of more finger posting signage.