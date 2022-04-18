Prison not ruled out in case of Limerick man who was begging on street

A JUDGE has warned she may consider imposing a prison sentence in the case of a man who was begging on streets which he was forbidden from being on.

James Clune, aged 44, who has an address at McGarry House, St Alphonsus Street, has pleaded guilty to breaching an exclusion order three times in the space of six months.

At Limerick District Court, Judge Patricia Harney said gardai observed the defendant begging on Little Ellen Street on June 12, 2021 and at Denmark Street on another date last year.

On March 24, 2021 Mr Clune was seen walking at Roches Street - also an area from where he is banned. He was not begging on that occasion.

Sergeant Sean Murray said Mr Clune, who has 133 previous convictions for a variety of offences, had cooperated with gardai on all occasions.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client has had difficulties with alcohol and drug addiction for years but that he is now dealing with his issues and is on a methadone programme.

He said he was living in homeless accommodation around the time but is now engaging with support workers.

Judge Harney said she was satisfied Mr Clune was aware of the exclusion order and she expressed concern about the repeated breaches.

“He doesn’t seem to have grasped what it means,” she commented.

Adjourning the matter to facilitate the preparation of a Probation Report, she said she would have to consider a prison sentence given Mr Clune's previous criminal record.

However, she indicated she will give him an opportunity to avoid prison if the probation report is positive.

“I will deal with matters in a certain way,” she stated.