Limerick Property Watch: Fall in love with Mount Vincent Place

This home is located on O’Connell Avenue and is just a short walk into Limerick city centre
NUMBER 2 Mount Vincent Place is a mid-terraced two bedroom house located in Limerick’s most sought after address, O'Connell Avenue.
Just a short walk into Limerick city, Mount Vincent offers a perfect downsize option or first time buy property for anyone looking to benefit from all that Limerick city has to offer.
This property comes to the market in good condition and offers a lovely blank canvas for the new owner to make their own.
The property is accessed via a private front garden and features a low maintenance west facing yard to the rear. Upon entering there is a generous living room off the hallway with original floorboards and open fire place at centre.
The property also contains a large sky light in the kitchen allowing natural light, and spacious dining room which is a great open plan space for entertaining.
Viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 2 Mount Vincent Place, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick city
Description: Two bedroom, two bath terrace home
Price: €320,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Sean McGee on (061) 418000
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.