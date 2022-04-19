Multi-million euro funding boost for Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport has received a boost of more than €4m
MORE THAN €4.3m has been awarded to Shannon Airport under the government's 2022 regional airports programme, it's been announced.
The Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton made the announcement today, and it was welcomed by the Shannon group chief executive Mary Considine.
“The funding for Shannon Airport announced today is a very welcome support as we continue to manage our recovery. It will enable the airport to invest in vital infrastructure and rebuild in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. While we have made good strides in restoring air services at Shannon with 26 services to 11 destinations for summer 2022 secured, there is still a challenging few years ahead for the aviation sector. We are grateful for this government support and will use it to continue to fund vital improvements to our airport infrastructure," Ms Considine said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.