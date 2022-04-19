Search

19 Apr 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Excellent Evanwood is ready to move in

Limerick Property Watch: Excellent Evanwood is ready to move in

Reporter:

Leader reporter

19 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

ROONEY'S are delighted to introduce to the market 67 Evanwood, Golf Links Road.

This beautiful four bed semi-detached property comes to the market in turnkey condition, ready for immediate occupation.

Built circa 2017, this home offers all one would expect and dream of with a newly built property. The house has been built to the highest standard featuring an A3 energy rating.

Evanwood is a modern development, positioned on the highly desirable Golf Links Road in Castletroy.

Accommodation: Hallway with guest wc, Living Room, Kitchen/breakfast room, utility, four bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite, Attic room with en-suite.

Externally, the property boasts a rear garden enclosed by a block rear wall.

This is an excellent opportunity for any owner occupier or investor looking to purchase in a highly desirable location close to all amenities on offer in the Castletroy/Monaleen area.

Offers in excess of €385,000.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 67 Evanwood, Golf Links Road, Castletroy
Description: Four bedroom, four bath semi-detached home
Price: €385,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on (061) 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media