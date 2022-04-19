Limerick university teams up with tech giant to teach schoolchildren about robots and coding

LIMERICK schoolchildren are learning to have fun with technology, coding and robots through a new initiative provided by tech giant Microsoft.

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) has teamed up with digital skills specialists from Microsoft Dream Space to empower early year educators.

Teachers are learning Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) skills to inspire and engage children with robots and learning in a fun and interactive way.

This important education collaboration was established under the Creative Arts and Future Technology (CRAFT) Maker Space with MIC’s Department of Enterprise & Community Engagement.

The sessions saw students from MIC’s BA in Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) programme engage with experienced Microsoft Dream Space educators over two weeks to celebrate Tech Week 2022.

Dr Maeve Liston, who helped co-design the lessons, stressed that the training will help foster the values of STEAM education among MIC’s future early year educators for years to come.

Vice President of Microsoft International Operations, James O’Connor informed that since its launch in 2018, over 80,000 students and 3,000 teachers have engaged in the Dream Space programme, and we are delighted to see the positive impact it is bringing to schools in Ireland.

“By working together with Mary Immaculate College, we want to continue to empower students and teachers with the endless possibilities of digital skills and technology.”

James O'Reilly, BA in ECCE lecturer thanked the Microsoft Dream Space team for their “fascinating and insightful contributions to the module. “

He said that the content covered in the interactive and engaging sessions will remain with students well into the future.

“It will inspire them to integrate similarly innovative and relevant technologies into the settings they teach in throughout their careers,” he concluded.