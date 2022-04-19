Search

19 Apr 2022

Bank Holiday Covid figures released by the Department of Health

Latest Covid figures released by the Department of Health

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 778 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In addition, on Monday 18 April, 1,641 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Friday 15 April, the HPSC was notified of 1,788 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 2,013 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Saturday 16 April, the HPSC was notified of 1,666 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1,459 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday 17 April, the HPSC was notified of 852 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1,270 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Monday 18 April, the HPSC was notified of 1,668 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1,351 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day

As of 8am today, 750 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 44 are in ICU

