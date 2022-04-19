Search

19 Apr 2022

WATCH: Large turnout at Limerick vigil to remember murdered Sligo men

WATCH: Large turnout at Limerick vigil to remember murdered Sligo men

Adam Long, National LGBT Federation, Richard Lynch and Lisa Daly, both of Limerick Pride, Mayor Daniel Butler and son Jacob with singer Ann Blake | Picture: Kris Luszczki/ilovelimerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

19 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

MORE than 300 people were in Limerick city for a vigil to remember two men from Sligo who were murdered in their homes.

A large crowd was present at Arthur's Quay Park last night to show their solidarity with the families of Michael Snee, 59, and Aidan Moffitt, 42.

Mayor Daniel Butler, and a number of other local politicians were among the turnout at the event, organised by Limerick Pride.

Leader columnist and the public relations officer of Limerick Pride, Richard Lynch told those gathered: "I think all of us have been rattled by what happened to these two innocent men. Violence seems to affect every one of us in our society, whatever our creed, race or sexuality. It's never right and we wanted to gather today to say our prayers and think of these two poor innocent men."

Multi-million euro funding boost for Shannon Airport

Mr Lynch acknowledged it is a "very frightening time" for gay men, before a minute of silence in memory of the pair was observed.

Limerick man Adam Long, who sits on the board of directors of the National LGBT federation described the deaths as  "shocking".

He said there must now be a refocusing of efforts to be more proactive in standing with LGBT communities.

"We are not going to go back into the closet or compromise our hard-won visibility," Mr Long added, while also calling for a more inclusive education system "which teaches the ideas of tolerance and diversity."

Lisa Daly, who chairs Limerick Pride said: "This violence is a stark reminder of what people in our community here and around the world face. It reminds us why it's vital we have pride. Why it's vital we fight for full equality to live freely and safely."

Tributes were also paid to former under-age soccer player Alan Bourke, 48, who was killed in Limerick over the weekend.

Local singer/songwriter Ann Blake closed out the vigil with a performance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media