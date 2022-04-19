WATCH: Large turnout at Limerick vigil to remember murdered Sligo men

MORE than 300 people were in Limerick city for a vigil to remember two men from Sligo who were murdered in their homes.

A large crowd was present at Arthur's Quay Park last night to show their solidarity with the families of Michael Snee, 59, and Aidan Moffitt, 42.

Mayor Daniel Butler, and a number of other local politicians were among the turnout at the event, organised by Limerick Pride.

Leader columnist and the public relations officer of Limerick Pride, Richard Lynch told those gathered: "I think all of us have been rattled by what happened to these two innocent men. Violence seems to affect every one of us in our society, whatever our creed, race or sexuality. It's never right and we wanted to gather today to say our prayers and think of these two poor innocent men."

Mr Lynch acknowledged it is a "very frightening time" for gay men, before a minute of silence in memory of the pair was observed.

Limerick man Adam Long, who sits on the board of directors of the National LGBT federation described the deaths as "shocking".

He said there must now be a refocusing of efforts to be more proactive in standing with LGBT communities.

"We are not going to go back into the closet or compromise our hard-won visibility," Mr Long added, while also calling for a more inclusive education system "which teaches the ideas of tolerance and diversity."

I was honoured to be invited to speak at Limerick Vigil marking dreadful events of past week and to take a stand against homophobic hate & violence.



Wonderful turnout, including Mayor @DanielButlerFG. Thank you to @limerickpride for organising ️‍#Sligo @ConorSheehan93 @nxfie pic.twitter.com/tEKO6ewS78 — Adam Long ️‍ (@adamlong80) April 18, 2022

Lisa Daly, who chairs Limerick Pride said: "This violence is a stark reminder of what people in our community here and around the world face. It reminds us why it's vital we have pride. Why it's vital we fight for full equality to live freely and safely."

Tributes were also paid to former under-age soccer player Alan Bourke, 48, who was killed in Limerick over the weekend.

Local singer/songwriter Ann Blake closed out the vigil with a performance.