19 Apr 2022

Limerick man to be sentenced for trying to cash stolen cheque

The Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Reporter:

David Hurley

19 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A COUNTY Limerick man will be sentenced next month after he admitted trying to cash a stolen cheque made out for thousands of euro.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Patrick O'Brien, aged 39, of Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale pleaded guilty to a single charge under the provisions of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

During the procedural hearing, Judge Patrick Meghen was told the defendant presented the cheque - made out for €7,500 - at the (now closed) Bank of Ireland branch in Abbeyfeale on April 24, 2019.

The stolen cheque was associated with the account of an elderly woman who lives in Mullingar, County Westmeath.

The defendant appeared before the court via video-link from Cork Prison and no evidence was heard during the procedural hearing.

After barrister Kenny Kerins, instructed by solicitor Michael O'Donnell, sought an early sentencing date, Judge Meghen adjourned the matter to the end of May.

Mr O'Brien was remanded in custody as he is currently serving a sentence in relation to separate matters.

