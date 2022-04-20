Search

20 Apr 2022

Limerick Chamber wants to see Shannon Airport step in amid Dublin Airport 'chaos'

Limerick Chamber wants to see Shannon Airport step in amid Dublin Airport 'chaos'

Dublin Airport has seen long queues since the resumption of air traffic following the Covid-19 pandemic

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

20 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE LIMERICK Chamber has called on the Department of Transport to compel the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to transfer flights to Shannon.

It comes with heavy queues and passenger delays a feature of the capital's airport in recent weeks, with many praising Shannon Airport for its comparatively stress-free experience upon traveling.

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan says the problems facing Dublin Airport can be relieved by transferring certain flights to Shannon, as well as Kerry Airport at Farranfore, North Kerry and Ireland West airport at Knock, plus Cork.

All of these airports have significant slot capacity with many carriers not reinstating routes in the regions in the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Ms Ryan said that the capacity issues at Dublin demonstrate yet again the need for an urgent overhaul of aviation policy and reaffirm concerns that the capital's base would leave others in its slipstream in the aviation Covid recovery. 

Aviation policy needs to have an all-Ireland approach as distinct from a Dublin Airport centric one, she said.

"Dublin Airport’s problems are not good for passengers, for Dublin Airport or our tourism reputation. There is an obvious solution here and that is to make use of the spare capacity of airports in other regions.  If Dublin Airport won’t do this, the Department of Transport should step in and compel it to open conversations with Shannon, Cork, Knock and Kerry airports with a view to using their spare capacity," said the Chamber boss.

"Not one of those airports are near capacity at present. Prior to Covid they were not near capacity, and they are still significantly off their pre-pandemic passenger numbers. So, right now they can alleviate the pressure on Dublin Airport and its staff, provide an important boost to business at those airports and a more comfortable experience for the traveling public," she sugested.

This should be more than a short-term fix, Ms Ryan added, saying diverting flights would, overall, be a better outcome for passengers.

In Pictures: Limerick City's streets come alive to the sound of music

"Diverting some services to Shannon, Cork, Knock and Kerry airports may inconvenience travellers originating in Dublin or with Dublin as their destination, but is not nearly as inconvenient as horrendously long queues and inadequate parking options currently being experienced in Dublin. A shuttle bus service could be provided to take crew and affected passengers down the motorway.  Besides, we know that approximately half of those travellers are already coming from places outside of Dublin for their flights in the first instance. With enough notice, they could adjust plans," said Ms RZyan.

"The rest of the country have been inconvenienced by traveling to Dublin for decades for flights so it’s not inconceivable that the opposite would also happen. A Department of Transport official once remarked to me there is a great motorway network to Dublin. The reality, however, is that it goes in both directions and can also be used to access airports in the regions. Dublin Airport’s monopoly is way out of sync with international norms."

She pointed to the example of Germany, which has its largest hub airport in its fifth biggest city of Frankfurt.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media