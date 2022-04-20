Search

20 Apr 2022

Limerick childrens' 'Run for Fun' returns after Covid-19 absence

Limerick senior hurlers William O'Donoghue and Diarmaid Byrnes with manager John Kiely and three Run for Fun participants

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

20 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S largest childrens' fun run is returning for the first time since 2019 next weekend.

On Saturday, April 30, the University of Limerick (UL) will play host to the Run for Fun, which will see hundreds of youngsters from national schools take part.

It's a non-competitive event for children aged five to 13 years, across multiple distances and suitable for all standards.

The title sponsor of the Great Limerick Run, Bon Secours Hospital at Barringtons' will once again sponsor the event, with all those taking part receiving a specially commissioned finishers' medal and a souvenir t-shirt.

The fun gets under way at 2:15pm with the wheelchair event at UL's running track.

The chief executive of Bon Secours Hospital Limerick Jason Kenny said: "As a healthcare provider the hospital is keen to promote healthy activity amongst children and the public in general. The sponsorship is another Bon Secours Hospital Limerick at Barringtons' commitment to supporting activity in the county. Encouraging children to get involved in healthy activity, not least something uncompetitive like the ‘Run for Fun’ can introduce them to something that will stay with them for much of their lives and reduce health risks. It’s also incredibly good for their wider wellbeing, their confidence and encouraging collegiality – things that are important to introduce in the earlier stages of life. So, we’re delighted to be on board and looking forward to being there on the day with our team and giving advice and support to the children and their parents.”

Registration is now open on https://greatlimerickrun.com with a limit of 1,000 places in each wave. 

Event Director John Cleary added: "The Covid period was a difficult time for everyone. For primary school children it was a difficult time also without the physical interaction of their activities and school friends. This year the Bon Secours Children’s Run for Fun marks a welcome back to normality for these children. We are delighted to see the return of this event and we look forward to seeing the excitement at the start line and pride when they receive their medal at the finish line."

