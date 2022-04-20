Limerick gardai appeal for witnesses following commercial break in

Limerick gardai are seeking witnesses after a number of thieves broke into a Commercial Premises at Delta Retail Park on the Ballysimon Road between 3.10am and 3.30am last Thursday morning, April 14.
"They cut a panel at the rear of the loading bay door and forced their way inside. They stole a number of laptops , tablets and some smart watches before making their escape. The investigating Gardai recovered a sledgehammer, a crowbar and a pliers at the scene. The thieves would have utilised some mode of transport to make their way to and from the premises." said garda John Finnerty of Henry St garda Station.
If you have any information that you may think is relevant, then we would like to hear from you. Please contact the Gardai at Roxboro Road at 061 214340.
