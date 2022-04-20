Search

20 Apr 2022

Council issues update on graveyard plot prices in Limerick

Castlemungret Cemetery | Picture: Adrian Butler

Nick Rabbitts

20 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE price of a cemetery plot is to revert to what it cost last year, Limerick City and County Council has announced.

Council chief executive Dr Pat Daly has signed an order which will see burial ground prices return to €1,200 for a single plot, while the a double plot will go down from its current cost of between €2,400 and €3,000.

The move follows grave anger from councillors and undertakers, which paved the way for the passage of a notice of motion urging the reversal of a 25% increase.

In a note to councillors today, planning director Nuala Gallagher confirmed the move.

She advised that anyone who has paid above the 2021 rate during the opening four months of this year will be refunded.

The move was welcomed by metropolitan district leader Cllr Catherine Slattery, who said: "I very much welcome this news that the price increase has now been revoked. It was a disgraceful move to rise the prices of graves in the first place."

Historical tour of well-known Limerick street

She commended her colleagues in rural Limerick who campaigned to get this reversal in place.

"It's great news all around," Cllr Slattery concluded.

