20 Apr 2022

Lidl reveals reopening date of store popular with Limerick shoppers

Lidl store announces reopening date of store popular with Limerick shoppers

Back in business shortly: Lidl's store in Charleville

Donal O'Regan

20 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LILD Ireland has announced its Charleville store will reopen on Thursday, April 28 after an "extensive knock and rebuild".

The shop has been closed since January.

A Lidl spokesperson said the Charleville store will see "a significant local investment of more than €8 million and will create over 30 permanent jobs with the retailer as well as having supported over 75 construction jobs throughout the development phase".

"When doors open, customers at Lidl Charleville, which has undergone an extensive knock and rebuild, will be able to shop the new modern store that has a spacious interior layout with a 1,420 sqm shop floor that has high ceilings, wide aisles which creates a comfortable shopping experience for all. It also incorporates a large bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features," said the spokesperson.

Stephen O’Connell, store manager of Lidl Charleville, said they are thrilled to be opening their brand-new store in Charleville.

"The store will offer our customers an even better shopping experience with its spacious design and sustainability features throughout, as well as great value and fresh produce that Lidl is famous for. We have been working hard to get the store up and running and we look forward to welcoming customers new and old when doors open next week," said Mr O'Connell.

In addition, the new store will feature a wildflower garden and become Lidl’s latest pollinator-friendly store in Ireland. The new environmentally friendly store, with roof mounted solar panels will be powered by 100% green renewable electricity as part of its 50001 ISO certified energy management system. 

Advancing Lidl Ireland’s community-focused objectives under its A Better Tomorrow corporate social responsibility programme, and to mark the opening, the staff at the Charleville store have chosen to donate €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to St Joseph’s Foundation.

The renowned non-profit organisation, co-founded in 1968 by the late Dr Martin O'Donnell, provides services and supports to children and adults with special needs, and their families.

