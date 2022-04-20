Search

'A speed limit is not a target' - Limerick garda advice on road safety

"A speed limit is not a target" - The words of garda John Finnerty this week as he and his colleagues look to highlight the dangers of speeding on the road.

"It is simply the maximum speed you are legally entitled to drive at on a stretch of road. You must drive at a speed appropriate to road and weather conditions, volumes of traffic present and likelihood of hazards.

Taoiseach meets Ukrainian PM at Shannon to discuss further sanctions and evidence of war crimes

"These are all vital ingredients which drivers must factor in every time they drive. When drivers ignore these factors, even travelling below a particular speed limit, they could very easily find themselves in a potential crash scenario. A small reduction in your speed could have a massive effect on the outcome for you or others. We are advising all road users to slow down and drive with safety" the garda added. 

