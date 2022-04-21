Search

21 Apr 2022

Crime File: Gardai seek information following car break in

Crime File: Gardai seek information following car break in

21 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Gardai in Limerick are seeking witnesses or information after a thief smashed a rear window on a blue Toyota Yaris at exactly 1.30am last Thursday morning, April 14. 

"What was unusual about this was that the car was parked in a relatively remote part of the County. It was parked outside a house at the townland of Ballycullane, Grange, Kilmallock. Nothing was taken from the car. The Gardai at Bruff Garda Station are carrying out an investigation on this matter. They can be contacted at 061 382940" added Garda John Finnerty from Henry St garda station.

