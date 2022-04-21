Search

21 Apr 2022

Limerick family to feature in Ireland’s 'Forgotten Families' TV series

Donal O'Regan

21 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

news@limerickleader.ie

A COUNTY Limerick family is to feature in Ireland’s Forgotten Families –  a hard hitting, ground-breaking documentary to air on Virgin Media Three this Thursday, April 21 at 9pm.

One of the families is the Crowes from Kilfinane. All the participants experienced, and continue to experience, the significant non-medical costs of caring for a child with a life-limiting condition. 

Sarah Crowe sadly passed away after a very brave battle with Alpers disease. Sarah was just 12-years-old. However difficult the illness was for Sarah and those who loved her, her family are keen for people to know that she lived a life filled with love and laughter.

Sarah’s dad, Dave Crowe, joined with Brendan Ring, co-founder of Cliona’s Foundation, and charity ambassador Joy Neville to talk about the documentary. Cliona’s has provided financial support to over 1,000 families across Ireland with 103 of those living in Limerick

Mr Crowe said they were very happy to be one of the families featured.

“As a result of our journey with our wonderful daughter Sarah, we know firsthand just how much the help Cliona’s give to families really means to them, that someone out there is thinking of us and wants to help, means the world,” said Mr Crowe.

Mr Ring said it has never been more important to raise awareness for the forgotten families Cliona’s work with.

“The cost of living is rising daily. As a result, more families with seriously sick children or children with a life-limiting illness, who would likely not have needed our financial support before, are now coming to us for help.

“It is time to tell their stories so please, tune in to watch what we know will be one of the most inspiring programmes you will see in 2022,” said Mr Ring.

