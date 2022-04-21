Search

21 Apr 2022

Limerick hospitality campus team turn up the heat in Belfast competition

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Learners and apprentices from Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s College of Further Education and Training, Hospitality Campus were delighted recently as they took home multiple awards at the Salon Culinaire at IFEX, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.

As the largest and most prestigious culinary competitions in Northern Ireland, this was the perfect platform for the learners at the Hospitality Campus to showcase their skills under the guidance of their mentors, competing for a variety of awards. The talented team spent weeks getting ready for the competition, honing their skills in their respective categories and over the three days they took home a total of five awards.

Olga Lezdina won silver in the Senior Classes DAERA Northern Ireland Chef of the Year 2022 and earned a certificate of merit in the Chef Skills Open Class Plant Based Chef Challenge. Megan Watkins also took home silver in the Student and Junior Class IFEX Young Chef of the Year category. A third silver medal went to Louise Casey in the Chef Skills Open Class Restaurant Innovation Dessert of the Year and Kate Neilon earned a certificate of merit in the Student & Junior Classes Student Culinarian of the Year 2022 category.

For more details on a range of fully-funded culinary programmes and traineeships at Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s College of Further Education and Training, Hospitality Campus go to https://collegeoffet.ie/hospitality/

