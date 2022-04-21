Daily rise in Covid-19 case numbers revealed

A TOTAL of 1,426 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced across Ireland.
Figures just out from the Department of Health also show that 1,609 people also registered a positive antingenic test through the HSE portal.
As of eight o'clock this morning, some 654 Covid-19 patients are in hospital. Of these, 37 are being treated at intensive care wards across the State.
