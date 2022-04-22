Limerick council to take action to tackle 'opportunistic' parking during O'Connell Street works

COUNCIL is to take measures to tackle what's been described as "opportunistic" parking taking place during the revitalisation of O'Connell Street.

At this month's metropolitan meeting, Social Democrats councillor Elisa O'Donovan raised the issue of illegal parking taking place in spaces left over during the €9.1m works which are expected to be complete by September.

She was told the local authority would soon be installing stainless steel bollards between the carriageway and the cycle lane, which will prevent people leaving their vehicles without permission.

Councillor O'Donovan had seen a motion passed calling for an awareness campaign among motorists to stop illegal parking taking place on that street.

She said: "What is very disappointing to see is that with the portions of new paving that have been installed outside Brown Thomas and the Augustinians, we are seeking people parking their cars onto the new cycle lane and footpath that's just recently been installed. This not only is really inconsiderate for those cycling or walking on the new path it causes long term damage to this new paving. Limerick Council is spending €9.1 million on the revitalisation of our new street. It's important we don't see it damaged before it's even begun."

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan seconded the motion, saying that illegal parking "makes a holy show out of our city."

"You have this new beautiful section of public realm, and this big auld car lamped up on top of it. Council and gardai play a game of tennis over whose problem it is to deal with. We have issues all over the city with illegal parking. They'd park on the crown of your head if they believed they could."

"We need to see stronger penalties, and stronger enforcement," he added.

Councillor Dan McSweeney, Fine Gael, said instead of raising awareness, the local authority should just install the bollards.

Council engineer Seamus Hanrahan described the parking as "opportunistic", especially in the context of the building work going on.

In a written response, planning director Nuala Gallagher stated: "The O'Connell Street rejuvenation project includes the installation of stainless steel bollards along the edge of the segregated cycle lane on both sides. In addition to providing protection, these will also prevent illegal parking on the street. Any gaps in bollards temporary and relates to construction works."

"When the full installation of bollards is complete, opportunity for illegal parking removed," she added.