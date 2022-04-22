Family pay tribute to 'fun loving' Alan Bourke as he is laid to rest

FAMILY members have paid tribute to "fun loving" Alan Bourke who was laid to rest today.

Over a hundred people filed into St Mary's Church in Limerick city this morning to pay their respects to the late Alan following his tragic death on Good Friday.

The 48 year-old, originally from St Mary’s Park, passed away at University Hospital Limerick a short time after he was assaulted at Parnell Street, near Colbert Station.

Family, friends and former teammates gathered to remember Alan with Fr. Gerard O'Leary telling the congregation about the keen sportsman's many achievements.

Referring to the gifts left at the altar, including Alan's jersey from his time playing with the Irish national soccer team as a youth, Fr. O'Leary said they were symbols of his great sporting life.

"They are an amazing display of what he achieved in his short life. Alan was the eldest of three children and was a typical boy growing up in St Mary's Park.

"He loved soccer, rugby and handball and when anyone met him he would say he was off to some sort of training or match.

"He won many cups and medals as a teenager and he would arrive home with his latest trophy and show it off to his proud parents, especially his late mother, Chris.

"She would go off then and tell his uncles and aunts and say 'My Alan has won another trophy'."

Alan's passion for sport continued as he became a young adult, he was capped for the Under 18 Irish rugby team, and he also played for St Mary's R.F.C. & Shannon R.F.C at club level.

In 1994, Alan proved he wasn't just a star with the rugby ball as he won the Munster Junior Cup with Mungret Regional F.C.

Two years later he was capped for the Ireland soccer team, the same year he won the FAI Junior Cup final with his club.

Fr. John Byrne and Fr. Derek Leonard joined Fr O'Leary as they asked the congregation to leave behind "all the bits and pieces" of the last week and focus on Alan.

"He was always in great form, he had the gift of the gab. His family say they will always remember him for being a fun loving, cheeky chappy who would always see the funny side of things.

"It is with those thoughts that we remember and celebrate him today".

Alan's coffin was carried from the church by family and friends, including his son Matt, draped in an Irish flag, and taken to his final resting place at Castlemungret Cemetery.

Alan is very deeply regretted by his loving father Mike, sister Diane, brother Barry, son Matt, brother in law Dermot, aunts, uncles all other relatives and many friends.

Roxboro Superintendent Dermot O’Connor has appealed to the public for their assistance in the investigation into Alan's death.

Anyone who was in the Parnell Street area on Good Friday between 10pm and 10:40pm or anyone who has any relevant information can contact Roxboro Road garda station at (061) 214340.