Limerick court hears €500 offered to garda to let man off drink driving charge

A JUDGE said she was “shocked” that a man would offer money to a garda to “let a drink driving charge go”.

John Sheehan, aged 29, of Sheares Avenue, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to offering a garda €500 to release him without testing him for alcohol with the intention of frustrating a prosecution. A separate drink driving charge was withdrawn by the State.

Garda Pat Aherne said at 10.11pm on August 7, 2021, he arrested Mr Sheehan on suspicion of drink driving.

“I conveyed him to Bruff garda station where the Evidenzer (breath-test) machine failed. He offered me €500 to let him go. I ignored this comment.

“I then conveyed him to Henry Street garda station. As we entered the gates he offered me €500 to let the charge go. He said his livelihood depended on it. I rejected the offer,” said Garda Aherne, who added that Mr Sheehan has no previous convictions.

Alan O’Dwyer BL, who represented Mr Sheehan, asked Garda Aherne if he was aware Mr Sheehan is a director of a bus company.

Garda Aherne said he was not aware of the details but knew he was a bus driver.

Mr O’Dwyer said his client’s actions were “spur of the moment”.

“He had had one or two drinks. He was worried about his livelihood. He is 29-years-old. Since this incident he has not touched alcohol. He was not a big drinker,” said Mr O’Dwyer.

The barrister said the defendant is “absolutely embarrassed”.

“He is very apologetic. It is a successful business for a young man. He is happy to pay a large fine,” said Mr O’Dwyer, who pointed to Mr Sheehan having no previous convictions.

Judge Patricia Harney said she accepts fully that he has come to court previously blameless but “he has started off at the top end”.

“He is a business person. This was blatant. I am pretty shocked,” said Judge Harney. She said it was a “terrible thing” to do to put this temptation to a serving member.

“I have grave misgivings. He has to understand the seriousness,” said Judge Harney, who handed down a one month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and a fine of €5,000.

“If he finds himself back before me for as much as a parking summons he faces going to jail,” said Judge Harney.