Limerick Weather: Saturday April 23, 2022

Saturday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, however the chance of an isolated shower will persist mainly along the coast. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, in moderate to fresh northeasterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: While there may be a few stray showers at times there will generally be a lot of dry weather with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid-teens, coolest in the east with the onshore winds brisk at times.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry with clear spells and a slight chance of light showers near southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate northeasterly winds.

SUNDAY: Dry with sunny spells in most areas but it will be a little cloudier in the southwest where there will be some patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, in mostly moderate easterly winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry with clear spells and just some patchy light rain or drizzle at times in the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, or locally lower, in moderate easterly winds.

MONDAY: Another dry day on Monday, although it will be a cloudier day overall with occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light easterly breezes.

MONDAY NIGHT: A dry night with long clear spells, getting a little chilly though with lows of 2 to 6 degrees in light easterly winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny spells in the morning but cloud will increase through the middle of the day with a few light showers developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light east to southeast breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Little change through the middle of the week with mostly dry conditions and similar temperatures. Current indications are that it will get a little cooler and unsettled later in the week though.