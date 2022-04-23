Limerick author publishes new book on the 1921 'Curfew Murders'

Retired local tour guide and historian Mark Liddy from Sycamore Avenue in Janesboro is publishing a new book called Centenary of The Curfew Murders 1921-2021.
The book will be launched on Saturday, April 23 at 4pm in the Janesboro Football Club, Pearse Stadium, Janesboro.
The book deals with the tragic murder of IRA Volunteer Joseph O’Donoghue on Monday 7th March 1921 by Crown forces.
The book is on sale at the launch and in all local bookshops.
