Man charged with sexual assault in West Limerick

A MAN has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a business premises in West Limerick.

Detective Garda Elaine O’Keefe told Newcastle West Court she met the defendant by arrangement for the purpose of arrest. She gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning the male with sexual assault.

“He made no reply to the charge after caution,” said Garda O’Keefe.

It is alleged the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sexually assaulted a woman in a business premises in West Limerick on a date in May, 2021.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican asked for brief facts so she could decide on whether the case could be dealt with at district court level or if it should go to the circuit court.

“The alleged injured party is not to be identified,” said Judge Coolican.

Det Garda O’Keefe said on the date in question the injured party alleged she was sexually assaulted by the accused.

“It involved touching of her private area,” said Det Garda O’Keefe.

Judge Coolican said she would accept jurisdiction “at this point”.

Kate Cussen, solicitor who represented the defendant, made an application for free legal aid which was granted.

There was no objection to bail subject to a number of conditions. He is to have no contact with the injured party; surrender his passport; and sign on one day a week in a garda station.

Judge Coolican imposed reporting restrictions on the media in attendance - not to identify the alleged injured party or the accused’s place of work.

The case was adjourned until June.