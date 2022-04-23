Photo exhibition explores the lives of children in Limerick's St Mary’s Park

A NEW exhibition opens this week portraying the children of a Limerick housing estate.

Youth of the Island Field is a collection of portraits by award-winning documentary photographer Tamara Eckhardt.

Built in the 1930s, St Mary’s Park was the first social housing estate in Limerick. Located on King’s Island and bordered by the River Shannon, the estate is almost cut off from the surrounding city, and is known locally as the Island Field.

Since 2019 Tamara has been visiting and accompanying young people on the Island Field, and getting to know their families.

The portraits show the physical appearance of the children, but also hint at their personalities and everyday activities including playing, minding relatives, repairing toys, caring for animals, and the moments in between, offering intimate insights into their life.

Tamara lives and works as a portrait and documentary photographer in Berlin.

Her focus is often on marginalised or isolated social groups who experience prejudice or negative portrayal in mainstream media; she aims to capture a more nuanced portrait of communities

Youth of the Island Field will run from April 20 to June 11 at Ormston House. The exhibition is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Limerick City & County Council.