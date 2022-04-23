BREAKING: Second man due in court following fatal Limerick assault as female is arrested and released

Gardaí in Limerick who are investigating the fatal assault of a man, aged in his 40s, that occurred at Parnell Street, on Friday April 15 2022 have charged a second man in relation to this matter.
The man aged in his 30s is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court, tomorrow, Sunday 24th April 2022 at 12pm.
Meanwhile, a woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested on Sunday, 17th April 2022 in relation to this investigation. She was later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
